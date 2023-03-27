I am honored to be supporting Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Andy Byars in the upcoming election for the Normal Town Council.
They each have played an important role for the Town as well as for our whole community. Much of Kathleen’s work is helping people in workforce development, especially young students trying to get a good start in education. Karyn brings her financial skills to the council table quite often, explaining why some plan is good for our future. Andy understand the energy needs of the future and works with many local governments to prepare them.
Those are the kinds of people I want representing me as Normal moves swiftly in growth and development. Please join me in voting for Kathleen, Karyn, and Andy, the top three on the ballot, on April 4.
Carl Teichman, Normal