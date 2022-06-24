LETTER: Supporting Knapp for circuit judge

I write in support of the election of Don Knapp for 11th Circuit Judge, which includes all of McLean County

As a now-retired lawyer, I take a particular interest in who is elected to this position. Judges should be thoroughly knowledgeable in the law, have extensive experience, and be fair and impartial. Don Knapp is exceptionally qualified in all areas.

Don Knapp is currently McLean County State’s Attorney. In that role he has expertly led the team of prosecutors who are helping keep our community safe. Results matter when it comes to the State’s Attorney’s office, and Don’s results have been outstanding. Unlike Cook County, where the State’s Attorney’s policies and actions have contributed to an environment of rampant crime, Don Knapp has successfully prosecuted those who would make our streets unsafe. He is an exemplary State’s Attorney.

Prior to joining the State’s Attorney’s office, among his other legal experience, Don spent 12 years as a clerk for an Illinois appellate judge. Acting as clerk for an appellate judge is a very prestigious position, one that requires expertise in the law, and expert writing and legal analysis skills. Only outstanding lawyers become clerks for appellate judges. In addition to his prior experience in private practice, Don’s experience as State’s Attorney and appellate court clerk provides him with the experience needed to understand court rules required to effectively manage a courtroom.

I have the pleasure of knowing Don Knapp and can attest that he is a person of integrity, honesty, and fairness. I have no doubt he will apply the law to all litigants in a fair and balanced manner.

While I may be particularly interested in who is elected, I urge all voters to take an interest in this election, and vote Don Knapp for 11th Circuit Judge.

Wayne Montney, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0