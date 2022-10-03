LETTER: Supporting Erickson for board

Please support Chuck Erickson for re-election to the McLean County Board. I served with Chuck Erickson on the McLean County Board. There is no stronger advocate for responsible government spending and the taxpayer than Chuck Erickson. He fights to keep taxes low while maintaining proper spending priorities. He isn't a new untested candidate promising to do these things. He does it. I watched it.

When I served on the county board, Chuck was a guy who a new county board candidate could talk to and with whom one could discuss ideas. I never hesitated to talk to Chuck when I had a question. He never hesitated to take my questions. Please join me in supporting Chuck Erickson for re-election to the McLean County Board.