LETTER: Supporting decision by State Farm

I was glad to see "State Farm has ended its partnership with a program that worked to provide LGBTQ-themed children's books to teachers and libraries."

The purpose of this program was dubious at best. The organization behind this program relied on the generosity of companies to support their mission even though many of the companies customers do not support that mission. Donations to programs that have not been fully vetted give companies a chance to "virtue signal" that they are buying what the programs is selling.

But, as we know, many of these programs receive a lot of money and have little or no accountability for how the money is spent. Even those programs with the best intentions may no necessarily align with what the majority of the population thinks.

And for you people who will jump on the "virtue-signal" bandwagon, why don't you put your money where your mouth is? Several companies are standing up to the fringe elements of radical ideas and sending the message that bullying companies to support their cause "or else" will not longer work. There is a reason they are on the fringe. That is not where the majority is.

I am sure there will be zealots condemning State Farm for their action. To them I say, look at State Farm's generous support of philanthropic activities over the years. If you still have an issue with this decision, go back to the fringe where you belong.

Don Barnard, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0