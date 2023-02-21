Perhaps it’s because I come from the JFK “Ask not” perspective, but I will always support a public school referendum. Investment in public education has consistently shown dividends. We knew that in the JFK era. Early education is a major factor to lift us all up and strengthen a shrinking middle class.

Personal sacrifice is difficult. Nobody wants to pay more in taxes. Many would be happier filling potholes than building and maintaining excellent education in our community. Doing my part, which also includes some form of engagement with Unit 5 all year long, is a choice I’ve made.

I won’t convince those that, based on their choices in life, will not vote yes for Unit 5. But those of you who find the notion of a “less than” public school system unacceptable I ask that you please be very sure to make a plan to vote with your affirmative support.

We have an $11 million annual deficit in the educational fund. This fund has increased only 10 cents since 1983. I’ll gladly admit that the explanation about how passing an increase now will actually lower our taxes in a few years is complicated, but worth your best critical thinking skills (that you likely learned in a public school system), then you’ll have the information you need to vote responsibly. Only then, make your choice and vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on or before April 4.

While we’re at it, here’s your list of the candidates for school board that think like us: Pyle, Roser, Williams and Adams. You’re welcome.

Sally Pyne, Normal