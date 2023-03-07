I am writing in support of the Unit 5 referendum. My husband and I moved to Blono in 2009 with our five kids; we were apprehensive about going from private to public schools, but our realtor assured us that our neighborhood had fantastic Unit 5 schools. And we loved the neighborhood. With five kids we knew they would be in elementary, junior, and high school all at once, and the schools were all close.

Moving to Blono also afforded me the chance to return to college; I finished my undergrad at ISU in education and found work in the district. I have outstanding colleagues whose first priority is always the students. I have seen firsthand how we stretch our resources, and as a Unit 5 parent I have witnessed the opportunities my own kids have experienced, from music to sports, special ed services, dual-credit offerings, and everything in between.

I support this referendum because I want my students to have the opportunities that my own kids have had over the years. My freshman students are in a new building with many unknowns and a high level of uncertainty/anxiety, all while growing into young adults. They need sports, marching band, art, and to learn about themselves and each other. Without adequate funding, they won't be able to enjoy the school experience that they deserve.

Even those who don’t have kids in Unit 5 stand to benefit from this referendum, in the way of community growth and property values. I will be joining those ranks in two more years when my youngest graduates. Passing this referendum will give the district the first significant boost in the education fund in decades, and I encourage my fellow constituents to join me in supporting our kids.

Jennifer Poncin, Normal