As a Unit 5 taxpayer, I’ve been closely paying attention to the discussion regarding the referendum on the ballot this election. I believe in investing in our communities and supporting our educators and children, so I will be supporting this measure and encouraging my friends and neighbors to Vote Yes for Unit 5.

As a retired teacher, and someone who ran a drama program for over 30 years, I can attest to the importance of extracurricular activities to the well-being of the students at those schools. It is a proven fact that these programs help with academic studies and improve grades and class participation. Often, they are the only social interaction for many students and provide a safe and welcoming space where one may not exist elsewhere. Whether athletics or the arts…extra curricular activities are vital to a child’s education. Voting no on this referendum will remove these much needed programs.

I believe in the value of a well-rounded education and am willing to financially support a school district that believes the same. Please join me in voting Yes for Unit 5 and continuing to invest in our schools, our students and educators, and our community.

Susan Cortesi, Bloomington