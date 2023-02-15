After hearing the Unit 5 school board candidates speak to our PTO, I feel it is in the best interests of our students and community to support the referendum. I encourage each voter to take in all the information and look at the quality of candidates' platforms. My review leads me to be "Yes for Unit 5."

I am a fiscal conservative, looking first to expense management, but also a realist. There are no reasonable cuts to make up for the unfunded and increasing state mandates placed on the district that allow for the quality of education to remain, let alone improve. To address the deficit through cost savings and fee increases, you would be reducing or eliminating all non-mandated programs and increasing class sizes to larger numbers than classrooms hold.

I appreciate the candidates taking time to address us. I was disappointed that the candidates opposing the referendum did not substantively answer questions about their realistic solutions to address the deficit. When given an opportunity to present meaningful solutions, none were identified to address the question.

I want to commend candidates Amy Roser and Kelly Pyle who identified that a collective approach is needed - increasing revenues and identifying expense savings - to solve this problem. While we may not see eye-to-eye on every issue, I can tell they have worked to understand the issues.

For those without students currently in school, I ask you consider: Do we want our community's students given opportunities to grow and flourish and lead us into the future? Do we want to adequately train our future doctors, nurses, first responders, educators, engineers, service providers, electricians, plumbers, accountants (and more)? Do we want opportunities for our students to be involved in productive activities and avoid getting into trouble?

Tim Pantaleone, Bloomington