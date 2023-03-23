I am writing this letter to urge you to vote forthe Unit 5 referendum. In my mind, it is imperative that we support our students and their education.

In 1983, I had the privilege of being chair of the Unit 5 referendum committee with Parker Lawlis. We succeeded in passing this referendum. Then, as now, the plea was made to the public to help Unit 5 continue to provide quality education to our children.

I am very sad to see that this year the referendum request to reallocate funds from the building bonds fund to the education fund has been met with so much political hatred. This is not even a true raising of our taxes, but a request to continue the tax approved by the 2008 referendum, by reallocating that part of the tax (Building Bonds) which will expire soon.

Our children are our future leaders and we need to assure that they will be provided the best education possible to guarantee that. This includes smaller classes, exposure to the arts, music, field trips and athletic opportunities. Please throw aside the political divisive information, look at the true need and join me in voting for the Unit 5 referendum on April 4.

Julie Williams, Bloomington