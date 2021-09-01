LETTER: Support sacrifice throughout year

It is impossible to evacuate a country where we lost the war. History of April 1975 where the last helicopter left the top of the American Embassy proved it is impossible to evacuate a country where we lost the war. Check out the photos at our embassy where we left millions of South Vietnamese people to the North Vietnamese who took over the capital of Saigon.

This is happening in Afghanistan with our combat soldiers leaving the country. Our only choice to prevent what is happening would be keep up all the combat soldiers in this country. Many more years of commitment.

There are four administrations and all of Congress to spread this blame around. Same with Vietnam of all the years our country was there. It is sad all the blood and treasure that was lost in both wars.

Let us support those who sacrifice during all those years fighting two wars which our country committed them to not just on Memorial Day and Veterans Day but all year.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

