LETTER: Support for Preston in 91st

I am pleased to support Scott Preston for the Illinois 91st District. Scott's service to our community began at a relatively early age, and I have admired the commitment, time and energy he has brought to these leadership roles.

He is measured and thoughtful in his decision making and will take those important qualities to Springfield. I can't think of a candidate at any level in this election more willing to work with all parties on an issue. The positive and truthful campaign he is running reflects this.