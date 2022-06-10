LETTER: Support Elizabeth Johnston’s reelection

In these days of hyperpartisanism, voters of District 5 in McLean County have the opportunity to reelect a proven leader in Elizabeth Johnston. She’s built a track record of working with people from all walks of life, all backgrounds, and all political perspectives to getting the job done.

Not many folks pay too much attention to McLean County government, and Elizabeth works to listen first and educate second. She understands the delicate balance of our community between rural and urban, supporting critical infrastructure investments, and thoughtful, long-term planning. She takes community feedback and makes decisions based on the views of the people she represents.

I strongly encourage voters in District 5 to support Elizabeth Johnston’s reelection to the McLean County Board.

Scott Black, Bloomington

