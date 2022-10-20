LETTER: Support Chung for 91st District

As a lifetime Bloomington resident, I feel as if this 2022 election provides us, for the first time in a long while, an actual choice of who will represent our community in Springfield. In the 91st Illinois House district race, research of the candidates’ priorities and service in local government over the past several years dictates a clear decision for me. I strongly support Sharon Chung in this critically important election.

I would respectfully suggest that you review the videos of recent McLean County Board meetings, in which Sharon clearly demonstrates a commitment and desire to represent her entire constituency with an open mind and willingness to listen. A review of Normal Town Council meetings rather clearly demonstrates that her opponent serves narrower and exclusive interests.

I am convinced that at this time our community, our state and our nation stand at a crossroads. One path will lead us to a future that represents the value of coming together and working to make a life where even the least privileged of us can thrive – a community based on values we wish to instill in our children and grandchildren. The other path takes us to elitism, nationalism, and the basest self-interest of which we, as human beings, are capable.

I choose the former path. I support Sharon Chung and I encourage you to join me.

Dan Irvin, Bloomington