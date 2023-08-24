Yes, the yellow school buses are out in force, and we pause to consider all that back to school means. Friends say, "Wasn't it a great summer?" as though it's all in the past.

Wait a minute, Fall does not arrive until September 23. The days are warm. The sky is blue. The fields are still green. Don't put summer in the rearview mirror yet.

There's still time to have a black cow or a hot fudge sundae at Gene's or Carl's or Oberweis. There's still time to drive out to Dawson Lake and rent a kayak or take a nature hike. There's still time to cut back those leggy petunias or snip the seed pods on the daylilies. Shop the summer sales and wear your finds for a whole month. Don't put your shorts and tee shirts away.

Sit on the porch and sip a lemonade and remember Grandma's sugar cookies and Grandpa's stories of life before cell phones.

Use the phone and hear the voice of an old friend. Meet up for lunch at an outdoor cafe.

Drive to Springfield to the Lincoln Presidential Museum or stop in at our own McLean County Historical Museum. Marvel at what has happened right here in Central Illinois.

Savor summer. Savor life.

Pat Grogg, Bloomington