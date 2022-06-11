LETTER: Sullivan will be effective leader

Jesse Sullivan is the best candidate and has the best shot of beating Pritzker. He has articulately defined the issues with specific plans to address them.

Taxes: He wants to reduce taxes and will veto any tax increase that comes across his desk. He intends to increase revenue through job creation. He is looking to do that through supporting small businesses and working to make Chicago a financial hub.

Corruption: He has his Clean-up Illinois plan to fight corruption and eliminate pay-to-play.

Crime: He has met Sheriffs across the state including Jon Sandage, to help create his Safe Streets plan.

COVID: He is against Pritzker’s COVID statewide mandates and feels that COVID management should have been handled at the local level.

Pensions: His reform is to replace the current pension system with a 401k style retirement program for new entrants into the system.

Gun control: He is pro-second amendment.

Education: He is for school choice.

Abortion: He is pro-life with exceptions for rape, incest and saving the life of the mother.

DCFS: He sees an issue with DCFS is the lack of foster and adoptive parents to place children. He wants a system that encourages more people to foster and adopt children.

His personal experiences have demonstrated his ability to lead in a variety of roles. He is Oxford and Stanford educated. He has done humanitarian work in El Savador and Haiti. He worked for the DoD in Afghanistan.

As a person, he has strong moral values. He is not a politician. He is humble and truly interested in serving the people of Illinois. I have no doubt that his past experience, while non-political, will make him an effective leader for the State of Illinois.

Jackie Beyer, Bloomington

