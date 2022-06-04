 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Sullivan shares our concerns, values

Letter to the Editor

I am one of many Illinois voters who support Jesse Sullivan for Governor of Illinois.

Jesse is the one positive candidate in the Republican field for governor. While the other candidates are covering the airwaves and filling our mailboxes with negative messages, Jesse has consistently discussed the issues important to Illinois families. Taxes, crime, corruption and parental involvement in their children's education.

Jesse and his family share our concerns and values. He is one of us.

Please visit jessesullivan.com to learn more about Jesse’s plan to Save Illinois.

Anne Sagins, Sherman

