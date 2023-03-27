It was good to see a feature on what the Sugar Grove board plans to do after suddenly doing away with the staff, educational programs, and many educational materials at the Nature Center. Some of their statements, however, need to be addressed.

Board member Alexander remarked that other nature centers “serve to introduce people to nature who don’t have access to it” and Sugar Grove was thus “unusual.” This would imply a misunderstanding that nature centers only exist in urban and other areas that do not offer outdoor natural space.

It also contradicts the concern noted by board president Baird about lack of classroom space due to the “animals and exhibits” in the largest room. I find this surprising since there was another regularly used classroom area. If this was insufficient, I would think that any needed expansion could have been worked out with the Sugar Grove educators without dismantling most the Nature Center.

What is even more surprising is Baird typifying the exhibits in the main room as “personal passion projects’” instead of highly engaging educational exhibits and activities designed by knowledgeable nature educators. Visitors, especially children, need more than empty classroom space for effective nature education and personal engagement.

As a weekend host, I saw how children and others loved to view the live native reptiles and amphibians (how many of us would encounter these up close otherwise?), play with the realistic animal puppets, view the active bee hive, feel the various animal pelts and participate in the other various hands-on activities offered.

I also encountered people who regularly came to outdoor area who were extremely pleased whenever they found the educational Nature Center building open. Yes, Sugar Grove Nature Center was “unusual,” as one of the best Nature Centers in Illinois, which it no longer is.

Linda Giles, Normal