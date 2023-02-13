Thank you for covering the drastic steps the Sugar Grove Nature Center board took by abruptly terminating all their nature education staff and their leader, Director Angela Funk. Reporter Jack Alkire did a good job of explaining a tangled mess through text and photos. The online photos included proof without a doubt that over the years the professional staff conducted meaningful and creative nature activities in the charming visitor center as well as outdoors. (Though claimed otherwise by the board president.)

The decision to terminate staff providing nature education to youth and families was a huge mistake made by an out-of-touch board. Most members have made very little effort to participate or volunteer in regular Center programming over the past 19 years. That’s a long record track record of distant disinterest. It’s especially concerning since the board monopolizes sole decision-making power and responsibility for the non-profit Nature Center.

The board has no term limits. So board membership has remained the same for almost two decades. And worse, it has largely been inherited via bloodline, not earned through acquired expertise or experience related to nature and environmental education.

The board deserves a community no-confidence vote. Lots of damage has been done, but a revamped board could do wonders to return Sugar Grove Nature Center to its former glory. I hope the board can learn from this public relations debacle. It could be a silver lining to a very sad episode in the county history.

The board should recognize the need to analyze itself and make needed changes so it can meet the standards of best board practice in modern-day non-profit board management and conduct. There are a bevy of concerned citizens who could help. McLean County has a wealth of non-profit board development and management expertise waiting, and wanting, to help.

Karen Stephens, Colfax