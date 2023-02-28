As a long-time donor and regular volunteer at the Sugar Grove Nature Center I am writing to express my great dismay and profound sadness at the precipitous closing of that facility by the Sugar Grove Association Board. The dedicated staff of the Nature Center, who have devoted their working lives (truly a labor of love) to make this a wonderful resource for the community, were terminated unceremoniously effective February 10.

I have spent many hours volunteering at the Nature Center, primarily with education programs that are offered there. I know that the Nature Center has been a great resource for home school families as well as a valuable place for outdoor educational opportunities for many area schools in McLean County and beyond. As such, I believe that the Sugar Grove Association Board should provide the community an explanation for the decision that they made to terminate staff and close the Nature Center. Many regular donors and committed volunteers at the Nature Center await their explanation.