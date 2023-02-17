Opening the Sugar Grove trails is not enough.

As an early childhood professional, I know that young children's exposure to nature education in a variety of forms is the only way to develop a population of individuals who will respect the environment which is essential for the continuation of human life on this earth.

Direct guided experiences such as field trips, classes, camps, interaction with a variety of animals, etc. provide both the intellectual and emotional development necessary to create individuals who will contribute to preservation of healthy environments for all living things including human beings.

Sugar Grove Nature Center had a superior team of nature educators who knew how to share appropriate experiences with children of all ages. This cannot be continued with the current plan. If indeed finances were the real issue, transparency could have prevented this entire episode from happening. Given the opportunity, this community could have come together and assisted with funding to keep this award winning model program in operation.

The present controlling board of directors has failed in its responsibility to protect and share the nature learning environment which was entrusted to its care of many previous family generations. Hopefully, the nature center is being administered by a board of individuals who value nature involvement for all ages. Even the disabled and seniors who enjoy the bird room.

From Rachel Carson: "If I had influence with the good fairy who is supposed to preside over the christening of all children, I should ask that her gift to each child in the world be a sense of wonder so indestructible that it would last throughout life."

Let this board, with the community, help to create this sense of wonder for this generation of children in Central Illinois.

Judy Miller, Normal