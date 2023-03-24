The Sugar Grove Foundation Board continues to say the changes in staff and the changes in the Sugar Grove Nature Center are because of "a financial reckoning." I'm confused.

Then why did they sacrifice $50,000 of yearly foundation support over the use of a storage building; spend $8,000 on a decrepit trailer needing rehab to convert into office space; spend thousands on a new gate when there are three other easy access points; spend thousands on a new security system, locks and keys; spend thousands on a facilities space planner hire from St. Louis; sacrifice streams of income from SGNC memberships, donations, matching employee dollars, memorials and estate gifts because of the rash decisions to fire staff and gut the nature center?

Why alienate dozens of volunteers who happily donated thousands of hours to teach classes, lead hikes, host the nature center, clear trails, remove invasive species, provide mowing, engineering and building repairs? After all, donated hours equals thousands of dollars of free labor. The board recently advertised plans to fence the bird habitat, add a new direct entrance to the bird observation room (the original location of the planned "new staff office" space in October, and that's no rumor), create a butterfly sanctuary, hire one to one and a half new employees and on the list goes and all costing thousands of dollars.

So Sugar Grove Foundation Board, what is the real reason for firing four outstanding employees who had already put in place countless opportunities for connecting children, youth and adults with nature at a facility named Illinois Nature Center of the year in 2017?

With thousands of dollars of Board expenditures and thousands of dollars of proposed expenditures, it's doubtful the reasons for these profound Board decisions is "a financial reckoning."

Barbara Gaffron, Bloomington