There is a team in Bloomington -Normal that is flying under the radar. That is the ISU women's basketball team, who not only lead the Missouri Valley Conference (9-1) but are quite fun to watch.

This team has something for everyone. Do you like 3-pointers? This team has ISU 's all-time record holder in Mary Crompton, who recently passed Redbird legend Kristi Cirone. You like strong post play? Meet all-conference performer DeAnna Wilson. You like all-around players? Meet MVC Player of the Year candidate Paige Robinson, who does everything but sell popcorn.

Do you like local players? Meet NCHS product Maya Wong, currently the Redbirds' all-time top free throw shooter (86%). And do you like lock-down defense, including blocked shots? This team has Kate Bullman, who is rapidly climbing ISU's career leaderboard..

There are six home games remaining for this special Redbird team, who are both very good and fun.

Glen Wetzel, Bloomington