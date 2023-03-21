I am a sixth-grade student at Evans Junior High. The possible impacts if the upcoming referendum fails are very disheartening for me to think about. I am passionate about the extracurriculars my school offers, especially the music program. I started orchestra last year and this year I joined choir. Additionally, I have taken part in both cross country and drama club. All of these activities have greatly improved my junior high experience and have allowed me to make several new friends and challenge myself in different ways.

If the referendum fails, there is also a possibility that some classes will become remote, which is painful to hear as someone who has experienced remote learning. It was necessary during the pandemic, but it was a terrible experience. It was a very lonely experience with many students finding it hard to understand lessons and topics, ask the teacher simple questions or even to participate in the class discussions.

My brother currently attends Parkside Elementary. His classroom, which is adapted for children with special needs, provides the necessary support and learning to fit his developmental level. His class is able to go swim at the new YMCA building on a weekly basis. My family and I are thankful that my brother is able to participate, because it is his absolute favorite thing about school and provides him an opportunity to be physically active outside of his wheelchair. If the referendum fails, this is yet another experience that kids like my brother will miss out on.

Education is one of the most important parts of anyone’s life. If the referendum fails, we are taking away so many important opportunities from this generation and the ones to come. Please vote yes for Unit 5, so that every generation can receive the best education possible.

Ellie Chapman, Bloomington