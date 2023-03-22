Surprisingly, the issue of e-learning has become one of the defining issues of the Unit 5 school board election. The slate of Brad Wurth, Amee Jada, Mollie Emery and Dennis Frank want to expand e-learning and force middle and high school students to spend more time passively staring at a computer screen. In fact, they spend more space on their joint website advocating for an increase of e-learning than any other policy. It seems to be their main priority.

The other candidates -- Alex Williams, Kelly Pyle, Mark Adams and Amy Roser -- are not calling for the district to expand e-learning. They realize that students learn best in classrooms, with actual teachers, where students can have meaningful interactions with one another. As a parent whose children struggled with e-learning during the COVID years, the choice for school board is clear to me.

Additionally, the cadre pushing e-learning has said it will save the district $11.3 million. Yet when asked for specifics on how it would save that much money, all Brad Wurth talked about was how it would allow the district to save money via firing teachers. Is that really what we want? Fewer teachers and more computer screens.

Doing the math, $11.3 million of teacher cuts would equate to roughly 250 teachers being let go. That number amounts to half of all grade 6-12 teachers in the district being let go. I don't think that's a plan that many parents or teachers will support.

In contrast, I've appreciated the willingness of Mark Adams, Kelly Pyle, Amy Roser and Alex Williams to attend virtually every PTO meeting the past few months to actually listen to parents. They are clearly more concerned with serving parents and students than pushing an e-learning agenda as their opponents are doing.

Patrick Lawler, Bloomington