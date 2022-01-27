LETTER: Stop teaching America is despicable

In response to the column directed at McLean County Republicans ("Dream of equality not here yet." Jan. 22), I disagree. As one of the millions of first generation born in America, this is not any longer the land of hate and racism. Yes, some people are racist but as a whole America is not. Since over 40 years. If it was, why has so many immigrants left their country to have an opportunity of the American dream? It is achievable but not easy.

The Republican party in which I am a part of hold the values needed to achieve the American dream. Smaller government is better because big government restricts individuals and families and wants them to depend on them instead of self-reliance. Dr. King said, "Don't judge me by the color of my skin but my character." Of course there's plenty of changes that still need to be made but the ones that says Black people are oppressed are the ones holding people back.

My parents, grandparents, uncle and aunts are from Haiti. I have not been oppressed. I have met a few individual racists but no one that could stop my education, career, or choice of where to live. I am 35.

In other words, stop teaching youth that America is despicable. I guarantee you my family in still in Haiti would love to live in this country.

I owe no one anything, I don't want hand-outs. If in very difficult times, yes, smaller government word help to get anyone back on their feet. If you have questions please contact me so I can explain more of how America is a blessing for immigrants and anyone.

Slavery ended let's move forward and learn from it so it doesn't repeat itself. Have a sense of pride for our country.

Fitzgerald Samedy, Bloomington

