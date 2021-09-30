LETTER: Stop referring to plant's past owner

In the five-plus years since Rivian completed the purchase of the former Mitsubishi assembly plant, hardly a week has gone by that this newspaper hasn't run a story on Rivian and within the first couple of paragraphs make reference to the previous owner of the building.

Rivian has completed significant expansion of the building and based on the number of building permits issued, they have made an equal amount of improvements inside. Rivian is its own entity with a brilliant vision for future automotive production. Rivian is a company that any city in America would be proud to say they are its home.

With that being said, it is way past time that this newspaper give them more respect and quit dragging out that stale line concerning the "former Mitsubishi plant."

Jerry Grandon, Bloomington

