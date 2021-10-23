LETTER: Stop censorship at Bloomington library

I was recently shocked to learn that Bloomington Public Library is experiencing a censorship challenge towards some books in their collection, particularly children’s and young adult graphic novels. The initial complaint was with a display that had youth and adult graphic novels next to one another, with some locals worried about children accidentally picking up one of these adult books.

I have not read every book being challenged in Bloomington, but I have read many of the most challenged books from this decade, according to the American Library Association’s list. And they are all important books. They have LGBTQ+ representation, conversations about addressing racism, appropriate sex education, and more. Every fall I celebrate Banned Books Week, but I didn’t expect to see a challenge play out in real time in my town.

I can almost see the point about increasing separation between books on display for children and for adults, but children will still find information they seek, and limiting books will only increase curiosity. Most importantly, for some, this separation of adult and children’s books isn’t what this is really about. This is about censoring children from reading about LGBTQ+ issues, sex, violence, and other realities of the world.

The McLean County Republic Party posted on Facebook concern about books “depicting sexual acts…extreme violence…and fantasy as fact.” If you get rid of books depicted sex, violence, or fantasy, there will be very few books left in the world. And if you start censoring books, where does it stop? Who gets to set that line?

If you want to censor what your children read, so be it, but do not censor public libraries. Libraries are the keystones of a community, providing services well beyond free books. Libraries provide information, representation, and the access and freedom to read.

Morgan Rondinelli, Normal

