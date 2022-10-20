LETTER: Stop blurring news and opinion

In the October 12 Pantagraph, an article headlined "Uhlien's contributions top $50M" appears on page A3, not on the editorial page. The author, Rick Pearson with the Chicago Tribune includes a paragraph that says Dan Proft is aligned with a management group that has sent mailings filled with "misinformation and innuendo."

That seems to be Pearson's opinion since it does not include examples or substantiation.

We are seeing more and more blurring of the line behind news and opinion and that should stop.

John McGlasson, Pontiac