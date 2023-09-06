A reader wrote a letter that stated “Trump must be stopped.” Whereas I agree with the letter writer, I would say a more pressing matter in our community is preventing the local MAGA-minded politicians from giving the former President a pass. We need to focus on ending the former President's policies on the local level.

It can be done, as recent elections indicated. In the last Unit Five school board elections, three MAGA candidates who were interested in challenging established curriculums and removing library books were defeated.

In recent Normal town council elections, three MAGA-minded candidates -- Nord, Tiritilli, and Sila (the latter who stated that he believed the election deniers) -- were soundly defeated, even though they had the backing of a now-defunct website. Those three were part of the Citizens For A Better Normal group that even tried to sue the town of Normal to gain control of the council. Their baseless lawsuit was easily defeated.

Two elections ago, a candidate who later organized a “Stop The Steal” bus rally to Washington, D.C., on January 6, was defeated from holding office.

I am more concerned with the local candidates like Darin LaHood and Mary Miller and their ilk who blindly follow the Trump doctrines in their quest to pacify the MAGA crowd to gain power.

If citizens are vigilant in defeating the goals of local Trump followers and MAGA candidates, Trump will lose support and lose future elections. I still believe that decency, honor, and truth exist in this community, as those are the components needed to defeat Trump and the MAGA crowd.

Eric Sweetwood, Normal