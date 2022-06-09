LETTER: Stevens seeks write-in vote

I am Gary Stevens. I moved to the area in 1987. I worked at Bloomington Seating for over 25 years. I’ve also worked at Domino’s Pizza for over 35 years and along with that, I also currently work at Salem4Youth Boys’ Ranch. I ran for City Council against Mike Matekja and ran for County Board against Adam Kinzinger.

I believe each person should be respected and encouraged to develop his own special abilities. God has a special place for each of us.

I will aim to be as honest and respectful as I can. After I submitted my petitions to run for County Board, I realized many of the names were not in the new district. I withdrew my petitions and decided to run as a write-in for County Board, District 8. Vicki Schultz is running for the other position on the Republican ballot.

I have experience working in factories and as a driver. I have had a number of close calls. I will seek to vote and convince other committee members to make intersections safer in the county. I will seek to reduce county taxes, possibly by raising fees on services. I will support the police in their work. Please write us in on your Republican ballot by June 28.

Gary Stevens, Bloomington

