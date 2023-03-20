Your vote matters. Participation in the election process by as many citizens as possible will deliver a message to the candidates. That message is the guidance candidates require to govern effectively.

Consider this. Taxes in the City of Bloomington have increased by 28% over the last 4 years. Yet the population increased by only 1%. The current budget is in excess of $270 million.

Steven Nilefski can and will represent the Ward 4 with the priorities to:

-vote against tax increases

-promote fiscal responsibility

-prioritize infrastructure

-support law enforcement-as demonstrated by the endorsement of Steven by the Police Benevolent & Protection Association #21 and by retired McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage.

Please vote for Steven Nalefski for Ward 4 alderman.

Roni Schultz, Bloomington