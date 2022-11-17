LETTER: State tournament recognizes veterans

Job well done. The Illinois High School Association’s state volleyball tournament, which was held Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12 at Illinois State University, deserves a pat on the back for a job well done. On Friday, Veterans Day, the national anthem was sung at the start of every match. In addition, before the national anthem began, two veterans from the crowd were recognized and invited to stand at center court. The veterans received a standing ovation from the crowd, and they remained at center court while the national anthem was performed.