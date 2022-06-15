LETTER: State must change power system

Rolling blackouts are “not likely this summer,” states Melissa Seymour, vice president of MISO, the grid operator in Ameren’s service area. Let’s hope so, but consider Seymour’s unstated qualifiers: no heatwave blowing demand sky-high; no major power plant outages causing rapid reductions in supply; no wind doldrums preventing wind turbines from producing their expected electricity output; and sufficient electricity imports to cover our supply shortage.

A lot of ifs – ifs that failed to materialize when California, Texas, and Oregon-Washington faced rolling blackouts in August 2020, February 2021, and June 2021, respectively, due to extreme weather, power plant outages, and insufficient electricity imports. And this summer’s shortfall between Ameren’s electricity supply and demand is expected to increase next summer. If we avoid rolling blackouts in 2022, we may face them in 2023 unless Illinois begins changing its power system right now.

There were over 180 American grid disruptions in 2020 compared to less than 24 in 2000. This dramatic decline in reliability is driven by: more frequent, severe, and lengthy weather extremes (simultaneous increases in demand and power plant malfunctions) and megawatts of new electricity capacity lagging behind the output of rapidly closing, money-losing coal-fired plants.

In short, 21st century climate changes are stressing 20th century power systems to the breaking point. We’re making a bad situation worse by allowing self-serving management of a now dysfunctional system.

Rather than immediate resort to off-the-shelf solutions other states are adopting, Illinois’ Senate has created a Grid Reliability Task Force and stacked it to the gills with industry insiders – those who created this mess in the first place. One wonders: will we witness another chapter in Naomi Kline’s saga on crisis capitalism where elites stage manage and exploit a crisis to line their own pockets?

Nah, Illinois is squeaky clean.

William Rau, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0