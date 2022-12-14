LETTER: State Farm turns into Scrooge

As we celebrate the Christmas season, many of us hopefully think of the less fortunate among us, and donate more of our time, talent and resources to charitable causes.
Sadly, that spirit of generous Christmas giving seems to be absent from State Farm’s leadership group this year. State Farm retirees recently received an email from State Farm leadership announcing the company’s decision to stop matching the charitable contributions and volunteer service hours of its retirees as of January 1.
Merry Christmas, charitable organizations.
Ken Sommers, Bloomington