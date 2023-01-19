LETTER: State Farm should still help out

I read your recent article, ”State Farm cuts retirees out of charitable programs” (Jan. 15).

It was good to see so many retirees that have stayed active in their communities express their disappointment in these programs being discontinued.

I have been retired for six years and have been on three nonprofit profit Boards in the Houston metropolitan area. With the consolidation of operations, State Farm’s footprint in one of the largest automobile insurance markets has been greatly reduced. My activities in the community, along with S.F. Foundation’s matching programs, really helped to enhance State Farm’s brand.

I wrote the Foundation on December 6 to express my disappointment and asked specific questions about how community nonprofits could reach out to the Foundation directly and apply for grants. As of today, I have not received a response to my questions.

I had a wonderful career with State Farm and I will always be proud of my association with such a great company. Even though they have discontinued their matching programs for retirees, I hope that the company and the Foundation will continue to find other ways to support the communities where they market their products.

Bruce Lemmie, Missouri City, Texas