LETTER: State Farm fails at responsibility

What a cheap lousy way to save a buck.

It was very disappointing to learn that State Farm was discontinuing retiree eligibility for the State Farm Companies Foundation Programs. In the past, when benefit programs were discontinued for retirees, it only affected the retiree. When State Farm no longer allowed retiree access to the corporate facilities, discontinued the annual retiree reception, or eliminated the Christmas Select-a-gift, it only impacted retirees.

This change affects countless deserving charitable organizations. Their commitment to customers and long-term success were reasons for this change. Corporate responsibility is much broader than identifying expenses that can be eliminated.

If the cost of the Foundation Programs need to be reduced, then do so. But don’t eliminate program access to a group of people that contributed greatly to the long-term success of State Farm.

Philip Corkill, Normal