LETTER: State Farm decision unconscionable

Like a good neighbor, State Farm is where?

The recent email telling me the company’s foundation would no longer support non-profits that benefit from retiree time and dollars was disappointing. In fact, I thought it was spam. That was dispelled by the canned response telling me my concern would be shared with company management.

Now I’m embarrassed. For the nation’s largest insurer to celebrate its 100th birthday by ditching community assets across the country is unconscionable. I’m left to explain to my non-profits why they no longer qualify. With billions spent on advertising and arenas, that’s not possible.

State Farm’s explanation: “We continually evaluate our business practices and benefit packages. These decisions are made with our commitment to customers and the long-term success of State Farm in mind.”

That doesn’t compute. The foundation is separate from insurance operations. Its function is not to sell insurance or provide benefits. It’s to be a good corporate citizen by encouraging support of worthy causes, including local non-profits.

My 34 years as an employee and more than 50 years as a customer had developed a strong belief in the company values. Sad to say, that’s fading.

Because the change applies only to retirees, we wonder why. And what’s next?

Jim Stahly, Normal