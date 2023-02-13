As a State Farm retiree, it has taken me a bit to wrap my head around the loss of my matching donation/Good Neighbor Grant benefit. For me, the benefit said I was still a valued member of the State Farm family. I appreciated and enjoyed being able to include a note with my donation that there would be a match from the State Farm Foundation.

Naturally, prominent charities and educational institutions will survive. The loss to small local charities and grant recipients is tragic. Think food pantries, animal shelters, charity thrift stores, soup kitchens, and even our local zoo. Now realize, it's State Farm retiree communities across the country that are impacted, not just BloNo. Regardless of how State Farm realigns their charitable giving, there is no replacing the faces, goodwill, pride and dollars that retirees brought to their individual neighborhoods thru matching donations and Good Neighbor Grants. And no, a 30-second Jake spot is not a bigger bang for your buck substitute.

State Farm has had to adapt and adjust to a changing work force culture and evolving big business climate, which has resulted in difficult decisions. Whether difficult or not, the decision to eliminate retiree matching donations/Good Neighbor Grants is shameful.

Eventually, I will recover from being expelled from the State Farm family. For now, I see State Farm as neither a 'good neighbor' nor 'there.'

L. Smedley, Normal