LETTER: State Farm decision isn't logical

RE: State Farm cuts matching gifts to retirees. I have read the articles that have been published and I still don't see the connection between the company need to re-focus their giving to the decision to cut out retirees. What has the funding refocus got to do with retirees vs. employees and agents?

Allegedly all future participants will need to align with that refocus. So why cut out retirees who can also align with the new focus?

Nothing is logical about the decision. It seems rather personal, while targeting a specific demographic and not the recipients of the contributions made by the retirees and others.

The Foundation, according to the State Farm records, did not contribute $60 million as alleged by the spokesperson, but $10 million. Again, is this a deliberate attempt to mislead or to cover up the real reason for cutting out the retirees from the matching gift program? Something isn't right and simply does not add up.

Patricia Garris, Spring, Texas