Senator McConnell says the GOP House must be paid a “ransom” to raise the debt limit to avoid default. That means Republicans who’ve morphed into domestic terrorists are holding America’s financial viability hostage. They took Kevin McCarthy hostage; too, until he decided becoming speaker outweighed national security and economic stability and assigned them to important committees assuring them his first priority was their insurrectionist, anti-American agenda.

Five Freedom Caucus State Representatives penned a Pantagraph opinion piece recently. Chris Miller, whose truck sporting an extremist militia decal was spotted in Capitol Hill during the insurrection rallies where his wife, a U.S. Representative who has spoke praising Hitler’s indoctrination of German youth, was one of the five who blames establishment Republicans for losses in November. Their plan now involves unifying the party around policies that remove women’s reproductive choices, ban books, dictate school curricula, suppress voting rights, promote gun violence and support leaders who lie and incite hatred of minorities. Most Americans reject these autocratic principles that threaten our constitutional republic’s democracy. That’s why Illinois Republicans are losers.

Local GOP officials, State Senator Turner and Sheriff Lane voice opposition to assault weapons restrictions passed in January saying law enforcement personnel should be allowed to ignore laws they believe are unconstitutional, creating utter chaos. Shouldn’t public servants, having just sworn to uphold our laws and constitution, realize courts determine constitutionality, not individuals whose job is enforcing laws?

On January 20, a beautifully written Pantagraph obituary paid tribute to a Bloomington woman, age 102, who immigrated to Chicago in 1938, from Nazi Germany and lived the American dream practicing her Jewish faith without fear of persecution. The final paragraph contained an admonition stating we must speak up and eliminate bigotry and anti-Semitism here in America.

Linda Doentiz, Bloomington