I am troubled and concerned by Representative LaHood’s recent support for the Republican debt bill. I am concerned because it proposes to lessen the nation’s debt primarily on the backs of working Americans and the middle class.

It is common knowledge that the debt is in good part the product of 50 years of tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans, yet there is nothing in the bill to even partially raise taxes on these folks. In fact, the bill attempts to defund tax audits on the richest Americans amongst whom tax fraud and cheating is rampant.

Over and above these concerns, what troubles me, particularly as a Christian, is that if history is any guide the deficit reduction will fall heaviest on poor and working class Americans. Their lives are already grievously difficult as it is and to severely cut what little assistance the government gives them is unconscionable. And this bill will do precisely that.

For example, LaHood’s bill will increase tax giveaways to our richest farmers and decrease food assistance the chronically hungry. That is not just bad agricultural policy, it is simply not very Christian. Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that LaHood wants to do all of this. Just a few months ago he supported balancing the budget by cutting Medicare and Medicaid. Fortunately, enough Republicans spoke out that he quickly abandoned that proposal.

I may be foolish, but I pray that enough of my fellow constituents will speak out against this new, heartless bill and speak up for common sense debt reduction, a burden we should all share, not just middle class and working Americans.

Keith Wilson, Bloomington