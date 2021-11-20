LETTER: Space dollars should go to NASA

Yet another round of spending coming up for the Department of Defense. Tucked away in there is $10 billion set to offset the costs of Blue Origin, a company whose owner is the richest man on earth. Read that again. Richest. On. Earth. It is absolutely atrocious that the thought is even brought up to pass along $10 billion of our money, when that is a damn good start to helping create systems needed in social spending to create better lives for the people of this country.