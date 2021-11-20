LETTER: Space dollars should go to NASA

Yet another round of spending coming up for the Department of Defense. Tucked away in there is $10 billion set to offset the costs of Blue Origin, a company whose owner is the richest man on earth. Read that again. Richest. On. Earth. It is absolutely atrocious that the thought is even brought up to pass along $10 billion of our money, when that is a damn good start to helping create systems needed in social spending to create better lives for the people of this country.
We should not be funding a private company’s ventures. Amazon already takes billions of our dollars in subsidy and corporate welfare. Jeff Bezos does not need one more cent from the coffers of the people of this country.
Sen. Durbin, Sen. Duckworth and Rep. LaHood should do the right thing and vote down any bill that funds billionaire space travel ventures. If we’re spending on space, those funds should go to NASA, where those billions could actually do some good for humanity.
Michael Swanson, Bloomington