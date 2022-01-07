LETTER: Some boats lifted more than others

A few weeks ago the Pantagraph Editorial Board praised local politicians and corporations for a McLean County economic miracle, noting that Rivian and other corporations’ growth was akin to a tide lifting all the county’s boats.

Ironically however, the other day the Pantagraph newsroom notified us that apparently Rivian was not lifting all boats the same, notably Mexican workers brought to Normal by Rivian were victims of hundreds of thousands of dollars in wage theft. And of course even before that sad news, a cursory reflection on the Pantagraph editorial board’s paean to Rivian and other corporate citizens revealed that the political and economic miracle of Rivian is not lifting all boats the same.

For example, local politicans have granted property tax breaks to corporate citizen Rivian that us rather simple corporeal citizens are denied. All boats may be weighted by property taxes but some have their burden lightened by compliant politicians (in defense of these politicians, although I imagine most realize that research shows that property tax relief to relocating businesses does little more than enhance corporate profits, they understandably fear that corporate propaganda to the contrary may convince voters to toss them out of office).

Finally, although the beloved company of the editorial board has generated several hundred working class jobs on the factory floor for McLean County residents, Rivian’s recent IPO has granted a relative handful of their California C suite citizens hundreds of millions of dollars.

A tide may lift all boats but clearly in this analogy a few boats are lifted much more than others.

Keith Wilson, Bloomington

