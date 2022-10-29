LETTER: Solve health insurance for retirees

Thousands of University of Illinois System retirees and other state of Illinois retirees in Central Illinois face the loss of access to their longtime medical providers next year under impending changes in their health plans.

We urge their insurance provider, Aetna, and the Carle Foundation to quickly find a solution that will guarantee them continued access to their medical providers after the end of this year.

These former state employees in Champaign-Urbana, Bloomington-Normal and countless other communities who have relied on physicians and other caregivers associated with Carle should not lose affordable access to their long-time providers when the new agreement with Aetna takes effect on Jan. 1.

They and their families were promised quality, affordable and accessible healthcare upon retirement after years and, in many cases, decades of service to Illinois and its people.

Again, we urge Aetna and the Carle Foundation to find a reasonable solution and to do so as quickly as possible. Our retirees are counting on it.

Tim Killeen, President

University of Illinois System

Robert Jones, Chancellor

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign