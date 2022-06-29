LETTER: Soldiers need care when they return

I want to know what services are being provided to our soldiers when they come home from war.

We have so many soldiers that take their own lives. These are men that fought for the freedom of our country, but at the same time had to do things that don't sit right with them when they come home. They end up jobless, homeless, alcoholics and addicts.

We need more programs to help these men and women so that none of these people ever end up on the street. People that give of themselves so selflessly should never perish at their own hand because they don't know that there are people they can talk to. I am not military, but my dad and step-dad were. And I love my country.

Abby Cannon, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0