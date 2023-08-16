Is this the kind of Congress you want to represent you? At an Oversight Congressional Committee meeting for the House of Representatives, a member of Congress held up pornographic pictures. Remember this meeting is a public congressional meeting and also a meeting held on CSPAN, which is the network that carries congress live. Everyone who was watching saw these pornographic pictures displayed by a member of the committee. Ask yourself this question: Is this the kind of congress you want representing you?

We reap what we sow. This is a Biblical concept. The Bible speaks many times about sowing. Jesus' famous parable was about sowing. This holds true not only as individuals but as a nation. When lies are believed over truth, wrong happens over right and immoral trumps moral, our nation will reap what we sow. The seed in the parable of the sower is the word of God. When a nation shakes its fists at God and listens to its own feelings and emotions, it will reap what it sows.

This is only the second time in American history of our elections that there was no peaceful transfer of power. In the election of 1860, Abraham Lincoln won and the southern states seceded from the union. In the election of 2020 where candidate Joe Biden won the election and former President Donald J. Trump refused to concede his loss. There was no peaceful transfer of power. I realize over 74 million voters are disappointed and frustrated that their candidate lost. This is a natural response. But all the elections except the election 1860 America came together and moved on. There is now a division in our country because there was no peaceful transfer of power in 2020.

Earl Rients, Pontiac