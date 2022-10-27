LETTER: Society is losing its moorings

MLK, Jr., once said, "We must learn to live together as brothers (and sisters) or perish together as fools." It appears we are coming dangerously close to the latter.

Why do we find it necessary to flirt with chaos and shun community? It seems we grow weary of the hard work required to make democracy work. Winston Churchill once said, "Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time...."

Another question: why do we engage in all this hate-filled, threatening, and violent language aimed at those with whom we disagree? Do we not understand this debases the user more than the recipient? It is the mark of an unraveling society losing its moorings ethically and linguistically. Let's just stop it.

Every election is crucial in a democracy, but the coming one is uniquely important. There are many crucial issues before us. Yet, truly solving those issues as a community working for the benefit of all will be denied us unless we protect our democracy.

Many listen far too much to political, media, and religious performers/personalities who want us to believe we must fundamentally alter our system of government. Fraudulent conspiracies are invented. False claims are constantly repeated. Soon fiction is confused with truth. Chaos has been created. Democracy is threatened.

Moreover, we must not call these personalities leaders. They are too filled with egoism. They are merely interested in accumulating personal attention, power and wealth.

It is incumbent upon us to elect political leaders and follow other national leaders who focus on building community, not sowing chaos. Then, we may begin to relearn how "to live together as brothers (and sisters) and avoid perishing as fools."

Howard Daughenbaugh, Bloomington