There's a lot of talk on how to keep the federal government from hitting the debt ceiling. One of the solutions is to cut spending, including Social Security (SS). People understandably cry out at the government not keeping their word and the idea is squashed. I'm writing to say why it has to be done anyway.

The SS trust fund is expected to run out between 2032 and 2035 and then benefits will have to be cut. Because the federal debt is $31 trillion, there's literally no backstop to pay retirees when the trust fund runs out. And it's going to get worse because the Congressional Budget Office forecasts that SS will add $35 trillion to the debt by 2052 as the SS deficit grows each year.

It's not a Republican thing. It's not a Democrat thing. It's a government-ineptitude thing.

The answer isn't to raise SS taxes. When SS started in 1935 it took 2% of payroll, 1% each from employer and employee. It now takes 12.4% and the problem's worse than when it started.

The answer also isn't to raise income taxes on high earners. The top 20% of earners are paying about 30% in income and payroll taxes, and the next 20% are paying 21%. Taking more will just encourage them to leave the workforce.

Yes, the government gave its word that SS would be there in our old age. And yes, it's sad that government has a long history of not being trustworthy when it comes to our money. But that doesn't change the fact that the money to maintain SS payments doesn't exist. And this problem won't be solved as long as we insist that government keeps a promise that it's incapable of doing.

Steve Geller, Bloomington