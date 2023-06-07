I would like to respond to the person who said in a letter to the editor that "Social Security must be cut".

I am 73 years old and my wife and both receive Social Security benefits. Since I was 19 years old, I have worked in three printing plants were I paid into Social Security every paycheck. My wife worked in the medical field for over 25 years. She also paid into Social Security every paycheck. Benefits are paid out according to how much you paid in during your working career.

If you cut Social Security, ask yourself how many senior citizens will be hurt. Not every Social Security person receives a big pension either from the government or private sector job. I would be more than happy to share with this person who wants to cut social security the amount of benefits both my wife and I receive.

Earl Rients, Pontiac