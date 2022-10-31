LETTER: Social media can change world

One of the defining factors of Gen Z today is the use of social media. Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat have become the most popular ways teenagers communicate with each other. Kids can be seen scrolling away on their phone throughout the day, double-tapping anything that appears on the screen.

According to aacap.org, 75% of people from ages 13-17 report having at least one active social media account and 51% of them visit a social media outlet at least once a day. As much as people like to think that social media is the worst thing ever to be invented, it changes the lives of so many people who utilize it. When COVID-19 began to spike in the spring of 2020, the sad reality of it was that many businesses had to close down.

More than 5,800 small businesses shut down. Tiktok offered them a second chance. By advertising their products on the app, many people were able to make a living again. And with this, they were able to pay rent, afford new spaces to live, and buy healthy food for their families. Struggling businesses began to thrive with the use of social media.

Even now, coming out of the pandemic, people have turned their passion for social media into new jobs. Social media managers, marketing managers, public relations, and countless other jobs have been taking the world by storm. These jobs include creating content, promoting products, and interacting with customers.

Since these jobs grew from social media, other things can do so as well. The world of social media has just begun, imagine the possibilities of the future.

Luxcene Nsindu, Normal